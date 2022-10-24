Anderlecht hooligans risk being banned from football stadiums for up to 25 years
The image of Belgian football has once again been seriously tarnished by the misbehaviour of fans. On Sunday evening the so-called “Classico” match between Standard de Liège and RSC Anderlecht had to be abandoned after the match referee had been forced to stop play twice as visiting fans pelted the pitch with fireworks and ripped up seating.
It wasn’t the first time in recent weeks that travelling Anderlecht fans have been involved in vandalism and violence. Earlier this month troubled flared in London during RSC Anderlecht’s Conference League group stage game against West Ham. Last month there was trouble between Anderlercht fans and supporters of the Swiss side Young Boys Bern, both in Switzerland and here in Brussels.
RSC Anderlecht is by far the most successful football club in the history of Belgian football. With 34 league titles to its name, the club and its supporters are used to success. However, success has been lacking somewhat in recent years and frustration has been mounting among the Anderlecht faithful. The departure of Vincent Kompany and the arrival of Felice Mazzu as coach has done little to revive RSCA’s fortunes.
Not a surprise
To anyone that follows the social media accounts of Anderlecht supporters’ groups Sunday’s incident will come as no surprise. This begs the question of why the fans were not searched more thoroughly before they were allowed into Standard’s ground.
Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ the CEO of Belgian professional football’s ruling body the Pro League Lorin Parys said that on Sunday evening 75% of the visiting supporters had been frisked thoroughly by both stewards and police before they were allowed into the ground and the rest had been frisked by stewards. However, as fireworks are often concealed “in every orifice” it is not always easy to find them and they slip through the net.
Stiff penalties
There were also incidents outside the ground between Anderlecht fans and fans of the home side Standard de Liège. The RSC Anderlecht team and staff were taken to a hotel for their own safety.
The match was halted just after Standard had taken a 3-1 lead, despite Anderlecht having gone 0-1 up just a few minutes in.
Once they have been identified those involved in Sunday’s vandalism and violence will face fines and bans from football grounds of up to 25 years for repeat offenders. They may also face further charges in a criminal court.
RSC Anderlecht is likely to face a 50,000 euro fine and be forced to play one or more games behind closed doors. Sunday evening’s match will almost certainly go down as a 5-0 forfeit victory to Standard.