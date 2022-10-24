Anderlecht hooligans risk being banned from football stadiums for up to 25 years

It wasn’t the first time in recent weeks that travelling Anderlecht fans have been involved in vandalism and violence. Earlier this month troubled flared in London during RSC Anderlecht’s Conference League group stage game against West Ham. Last month there was trouble between Anderlercht fans and supporters of the Swiss side Young Boys Bern, both in Switzerland and here in Brussels.

RSC Anderlecht is by far the most successful football club in the history of Belgian football. With 34 league titles to its name, the club and its supporters are used to success. However, success has been lacking somewhat in recent years and frustration has been mounting among the Anderlecht faithful. The departure of Vincent Kompany and the arrival of Felice Mazzu as coach has done little to revive RSCA’s fortunes.