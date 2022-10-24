Anderlecht sack coach Mazzu

It was only in May of this year that Mazzu, who had brought success to Union, joined Anderlecht. He faced the challenge of succeeding Vincent Kompany. Ten wins, eleven defeats and two draws followed. It was not what Anderlecht fans or the club management had expected.

Following defeats against Club Brugge and Zulte Waregem the Standard v Anderlecht match gave Mazzu an opportunity to reverse his team’s fortunes. The match didn’t go well for Anderlecht and chairman Wouter Vandenhaute informed the coach of his sacking this morning.

Robin Veldman, the Under 23s coach, will take over temporarily.