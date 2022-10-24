Birds’ heads in fountain: “This is sick!”

The heads had either been torn off or chopped off the birds. It was a pretty disgusting discovery made on Sunday morning says Mayor Sophie De Wit: “This is sick! The police are taking this tremendously seriously. We hope they will soon discover who did this. If this was a joke, it’s pretty tasteless and shows a tremendous lack of respect”.

The mayor hopes CCTV cameras in the area will help to identify the culprit. “Maybe we need to install more cameras” says De Wit “but the most important message is that this is not done”.

Anybody with information has been asked to come forward. Police are on the case. So far, nobody has reported any missing chickens, pheasants or other birds.