Bomb Disposal Service called out to deal with suspicious package in Borgerhout

At around 8am on Monday morning a passer-by reported a suspicious package in Schoenstraat in Borgerhout. He called the police. The news first appeared on the website of the daily ‘Het Laatste Niews’ and has since been confirmed by police sources.

The bomb disposal service DOVO was called to deal with the package, and it has since been rendered harmless. Several homes in the area were evacuated and the street was cordoned off.