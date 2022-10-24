Ghent Film Fest rebounds after the pandemic

Film lovers could choose from 118 feature films and 40 short films. The Ghent Film Fest’s Kim Verthé says most visitors headed to the festival that was in its 49th outing for Dhont’s “Close”: “screenings were full to capacity, even in the mornings”.

“The Quiet Girl”, an Irish movie that is in the running for an Oscar and the Iranian movie “Holy Spider” attracted large crowds as did several Korean movies.

This was the first Ghent Film Fest since the pandemic. The organisers still need to scrutinise detailed figures but are pleased that with around 100,000 visitors in all visitor numbers have returned pre-pandemic levels.