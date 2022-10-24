Crime & Justice

Six months in jail for fake Covid certificate at Zaventem

A judge has sentenced ten passengers, who presented a fake negative PCR test at Brussels Airport, when they wanted to fly out of the country, to six months in prison.  In addition all ten will each have to pay a 1,600-euro fine.

Colin Clapson

From 19 April 2021 onwards most passengers wanting to fly out of Zaventem were required to present a negative PCR Covid test.  820 passengers were caught trying to get through checks with a fake document.  Most paid the 750-euro on the spot fine, but those that didn’t faced prosecution.

Last month eleven defendants were taken to court.  All were convicted.  One individual, a repeat offender who had earlier been convicted of forgery, received an eight-month sentence as well as the fine.

