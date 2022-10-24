Six months in jail for fake Covid certificate at Zaventem
A judge has sentenced ten passengers, who presented a fake negative PCR test at Brussels Airport, when they wanted to fly out of the country, to six months in prison. In addition all ten will each have to pay a 1,600-euro fine.
From 19 April 2021 onwards most passengers wanting to fly out of Zaventem were required to present a negative PCR Covid test. 820 passengers were caught trying to get through checks with a fake document. Most paid the 750-euro on the spot fine, but those that didn’t faced prosecution.
Last month eleven defendants were taken to court. All were convicted. One individual, a repeat offender who had earlier been convicted of forgery, received an eight-month sentence as well as the fine.