Thundery showers followed by Indian summer
Violent thunderstorms were our lot last night with thunder, lightning, hail and torrential rain in many places on Sunday evening. Posts on social media reveal that West and East Flanders provinces bore the brunt of the stormy weather.
The Met Office had issued a Code Yellow alert for thundery weather and gusts up to 100km/h yesterday. More gusts are expected this morning. But in coming days lots of sunshine and milder conditions are on the cards.
Yesterday’s Code Yellow was in force across the country from 6PM till 11PM. In Limburg even until midnight. There are few reports of substantial damage, but pictures of large hailstones have been posted on social media.
Today will be a mixed picture, unsettled with blustery conditions and a zone of showers crossing the country from the southwest to the northeast. The odd clap of thunder is expected. Temperatures are edging lower with highs of 18°C in Flanders. Gusts of up to 70km/h.
Tonight lows around 13°C in central parts with an end to the blustery conditions.
A cloudy start to Tuesday with brighter spells later. It remains dry for the most part. The chance of the odd shower on the coast. Highs of 17°C.
Wednesday will be mild, mainly sunny with the odd patch of cloud. Highs of 20°C in Flemish hotspots.
A hot day in prospect on Thursday with highs of 20°C in Upper Belgium, 22°C in Flemish hotspots.
A similar picture on Friday. The weekend should be sunny and mainly dry with highs of 21°C.