Thundery showers followed by Indian summer

Today will be a mixed picture, unsettled with blustery conditions and a zone of showers crossing the country from the southwest to the northeast. The odd clap of thunder is expected. Temperatures are edging lower with highs of 18°C in Flanders. Gusts of up to 70km/h.

Tonight lows around 13°C in central parts with an end to the blustery conditions.

A cloudy start to Tuesday with brighter spells later. It remains dry for the most part. The chance of the odd shower on the coast. Highs of 17°C.

Wednesday will be mild, mainly sunny with the odd patch of cloud. Highs of 20°C in Flemish hotspots.

A hot day in prospect on Thursday with highs of 20°C in Upper Belgium, 22°C in Flemish hotspots.

A similar picture on Friday. The weekend should be sunny and mainly dry with highs of 21°C.