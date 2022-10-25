Did Ferrari do 179km/h in built up area?

At first police thought the vehicle was careering through the village of Sint-Job-In-‘t-Goor (Brecht – Antwerp Province), but upon closer examination this was discounted.

The video also shows the passenger at a filling station. Police believe this too may help to identify the exact location.

There are suspicions the Ferrari may have been making its way through Vlimmeren (Beerse – Antwerp Province). At the request of local prosecutors the police will also try to establish whether the vehicle was actually travelling in a built-up area where stricter speed limits apply.