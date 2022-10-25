Holidaymaker Marie-Claire refused entry to Montenegro because Interpol believes her ID is still stolen

A Romanian gang operating on the coastal tram was responsible for the theft of her purse. Marie-Claire reported the theft to the local police and they told police services in the country and beyond that the ID was missing and had been stolen.

A few weeks later the police inform her that her documents have been returned and that she doesn’t need to apply for a new ID card or driving licence.

The years pass and in June Marie-Claire goes on holiday to Turkey. At Brussels Airport she is stopped and led away for questioning. She explains the situation and gets her ID back, but the airport police tell her to ask local police on the coast to withdraw the stolen notice for her ID. This she does and the police tell her she won’t encounter any further problems. Marie-Claire also swings by her local town hall. There she is told her ID is in order.

In September Marie-Claire plans a trip to Montenegro. She checks with the local police on the coast, and they confirm the stolen notice for her ID has been withdrawn. Arrived in Montenegro problems return. Marie-Claire is informed Interpol have posted her ID as stolen and she can’t enter the country. She is fined 70 euros and two police officers escort her onto the next flight back to Belgium.

“We were lucky we could get on the return flight. Otherwise I would have had to spend a week at the airport!” she explains.

In Montenegro she learns she should never have been handed back the stolen ID and that the stolen notice for Interpol cannot be withdrawn. Back in Belgium she is again questioned at Brussels Airport. Clearly local police have made a mistake. They are even insured for the mistakes they make but it’s far from certain Marie-Claire will ever receive compensation for her lost holiday.