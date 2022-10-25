Many Belgians take a dark view of migration

Randstad’s survey carried out among a representative sample of 3,000 respondents shows that 39% of Belgians don’t believe Belgium benefitted from migration. 60% think migrants cost more that they generate. 67% feel the country’s borders need to be guarded more strictly.

Randstad says it conducted the survey because migration is an important social issue that affects the labour market. At a time of labour shortages attracting talent from abroad is a strategic point of interest to secure staff.

The survey concludes that migration is seen in a negative light, though people are more positive when migration is linked to employment.

Over 60% of respondents support migration when it’s needed to fill labour shortages. Family reunifications can count on 72% backing but only under strict conditions: people must integrate, learn the language and migrants need to be in gainful employment for at least 4 years before bringing relatives over.

Just over half of those polled agree that people seeking asylum should be given protection. 17% don’t. However, 55% feel the asylum system is being abused.

Just over half of all respondents favour stricter action against illegal migration. 52% believe undocumented people should never be regularised. 67% feel the country’s borders need to be guarded more strictly. 56% back the idea of guarding internal EU borders.

As a rule women, the highly skilled, the young and Francophones are less negative about migration. Randstad believes its findings support several conclusions. There is support for dealing with migration in a more forthright fashion. A link to employment places migration in a more positive light also when considering family reunification and asylum.