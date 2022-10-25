Second hand bike market is booming

Filip Rylant of mobility organisation Traxio explains that 600,000 new bikes are sold every year: “Today 40% of these bikes are electric”.

It’s exactly these electric bikes that are boosting the second-hand market because they fetch a far higher price than non-electric second-hand bikes”.

The leasing market is in flux. At present most people purchase their leasing bike at the end of the contract. This is set to become more expensive and Rylant forecasts that as a result more electric leasing bikes will end up of the second-hand market.

Car dealer D’Ieteren too believes in the future of this market. It already operates ten bike shops under the Lucien brand. D’Ieteren is now also taking over a second-hand bike shop in Waterloo (Walloon Brabant). The company expects that if this is a success the concept will be rolled out across the provinces.

In addition to electric bikes cargo bikes too are set to fuel the second-hand market. This type of bike has become tremendously popular of late as a means of transporting the children, but when the children have outgrown it, the bike could end up on the second-hand market.

But it’s not all plain sailing. Traxio points to the increased demands being put on second-hand bike sellers. Bikes need to be in order. Retailers have to provide a year’s guarantee and with electric bikes there’s always the danger it could seize up.