“LGBTQIA+ people safe at world cup”

Qatar was a controversial choice as host given its poor human rights record and even worse record on LGBTQIA+ rights. Gay sex is illegal and people enjoying same sex activities risk a custodial sentence.

The Belgian football association is unhappy the Qataris are organising the world cup , but the association’s CEO has received assurances from the world football association FIFA and the Qataris that the LGBTQIA+ community is welcome and can travel to the world cup safely.

“People can walk hand in hand, but we should respect the fact we are in a different culture. Kissing and cuddling in public is not done in Qatar, not even for straight couples”.

During the competition captains of ten European football teams will wear armbands stating that football unites. The team will also invite migrant workers to training sessions of the Red Devils, the Belgian national team.

Earlier this week Human Rights Watch reported that the Qatari security services were arresting members of the LGBTQIA+ community at random in the country.