Armed attacker awaits Antwerp coach

The incident happened last Monday night. The armed would-be assailant was waiting for Van Bommel in his garage. Van Bommel told police that he had driven down the drive to his garage, when he was stopped by a man armed with a weapon and a torch. The coach reversed at speed to ensure his safety, police say. In the process he rammed against another car. This Mercedes is badly damaged.

The suspect fled the scene. A police investigation is still underway. They hope to establish whether or not a tracker was attached to Van Bommel’s car.