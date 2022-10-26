Armed attacker awaits Antwerp coach
Mark van Bommel, the coach of soccer club Antwerp, has managed to escape from an armed gangster. Antwerp police confirm that an armed man was waiting for Van Bommel at his home when he returned home in the evening, but the coach succeeded in escaping from his would-be assailant. Police later combed out the area but failed to track down the gangster.
The incident happened last Monday night. The armed would-be assailant was waiting for Van Bommel in his garage. Van Bommel told police that he had driven down the drive to his garage, when he was stopped by a man armed with a weapon and a torch. The coach reversed at speed to ensure his safety, police say. In the process he rammed against another car. This Mercedes is badly damaged.
The suspect fled the scene. A police investigation is still underway. They hope to establish whether or not a tracker was attached to Van Bommel’s car.