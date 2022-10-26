Dutch to surrender minister kidnap suspects
The Dutch authorities have decided to surrender four men suspected of planning to kidnap the Belgian justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal). A judge in Amsterdam approved the men’s surrender today.
The four suspects were detained last month and initially opposed their surrender. The four could be in Belgium within ten days.
The suspects are being linked to drug trafficking. The kidnap threat was foiled after a vehicle transporting weapons including Kalashnikov rifles was intercepted near the minister’s home. Mr Van Quickenborne was then given added police protection. Since becoming justice minister Mr Van Quickenborne has stepped up the fight against drug trafficking.