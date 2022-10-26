Investigation exonerates Leuven University in rape case

The report states that the university treated the case showing respect for the privacy of the victim and that at no time was there any attempt to sweep the allegations under the carpet.

Last week a court sentenced a former lecturer to 54 months in jail following a conviction for assault and rape of a student in 2016. The professor has also been ordered to pay 27,000 euros in compensation.

In the report, ordered by Flemish education minister Weyts when the rape case came to his knowledge, the government’s commissioner who investigated the matter states that the protection of the victim guided the university throughout the judicial process. Leuven University observed the appropriate procedures from the minute the rape was reported. Account was taken of the confidentiality requested by complainant and victim.

Prosecutors repeatedly asked the university to wait before taking action against the lecturer in order not to alert him to the investigation that was still underway. Leuven University initiated disciplinary action when the complaint was formalised.

The commissioner also notes the university isn’t a public prosecutor, examining magistrate or court.

Earlier Flemish justice minister Zuhal Demir (Flemish nationalist) suspended 1.4 million euros in subsidies to the university as she awaited full clarity from the university’s head about who knew what and when with regard to this rape case. She said Flanders’ biggest university couldn’t stand at the front of a queue for subsidies , but then shirk taking its social responsibilities.