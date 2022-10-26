VUB files judicial complaint about inappropriate sexual behaviour

The VUB isn’t providing any further details in the interest of the judicial and disciplinary processes.

Student publication De Moeial has identified the fraternity as the Solvay student association that groups commercial engineers. VRT has seen university documents addressed to students that also mention this fraternity.

The students facing the disciplinary action have been banned from the campus and the activities of the fraternity have been suspended. Victims can count on legal and psychological support.

“The VUB doesn’t tolerate inappropriate sexual behaviour” says university head, Rector Jan Danckaert. The university operates a special counter to receive reports of inappropriate sexual behaviour. The rector says YANA, as this counter is called, takes all instances of inappropriate sexual behaviour and the complainants particularly seriously. “When such behaviour occurs, we take action and ensure the necessary follow-up and support for complainants and victims for the entire duration of this demanding process. They do not stand alone” says Danckaert.

“It is important to take action quickly in order to support victims and complainants psychologically and juridically as well as possible. These are recent facts, but also facts that occurred in the past. We have only recently been informed” says Nathalie Vlaemynck of the VUB press service.