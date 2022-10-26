Wanted drugs baron released in Morocco

In February 2021 an incendiary device was thrown at a property in Deurne (Antwerp). The house was slightly damaged in the attack. One of the family’s sons, a refrigeration technician, who worked in the port of Antwerp, was believed to be the target.

He had earlier been approached by a North African asking him if he wanted to earn a little extra cash but had rejected the offer. CCTV images revealed the identity of the attackers as they sped away on a moped.

The attack was discussed in intercepted Sky ECC communications. Information obtained in this way led to the conviction of the gangster, dubbed the “Algerian”, yesterday. He was sentenced to a six-year jail term. He remains wanted in Belgium and is suspected of heading a drugs gang. A couple of months ago he was arrested in Morocco. Belgium requested his extradition but this was refused and he was released.