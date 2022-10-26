Wanted drugs baron released in Morocco
It has emerged that a couple of weeks ago Morocco freed a notorious wanted gangster, the suspected head of an Antwerp drugs gang. Belgium had requested his extradition, but that had been refused by the Moroccan authorities.
In February 2021 an incendiary device was thrown at a property in Deurne (Antwerp). The house was slightly damaged in the attack. One of the family’s sons, a refrigeration technician, who worked in the port of Antwerp, was believed to be the target.
He had earlier been approached by a North African asking him if he wanted to earn a little extra cash but had rejected the offer. CCTV images revealed the identity of the attackers as they sped away on a moped.
The attack was discussed in intercepted Sky ECC communications. Information obtained in this way led to the conviction of the gangster, dubbed the “Algerian”, yesterday. He was sentenced to a six-year jail term. He remains wanted in Belgium and is suspected of heading a drugs gang. A couple of months ago he was arrested in Morocco. Belgium requested his extradition but this was refused and he was released.