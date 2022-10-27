“Decision on life extension for nuclear reactors by start 2023”
Belgian premier Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) says that it will become clear at the beginning of next year whether the life of two nuclear reactors can be extended. Talks are ongoing with generator Engie about the extension of the life of reactor 4 at Doel and reactor 3 at Tihange.
The premier noted government parties had made a clear agreement about their wish to extend the life of these two reactors. Mr De Croo rejected claims by the Francophone liberal leader Georges-Louis Bouchez, who had claimed the energy minister Tinne Van der Straeten (Flemish green) was sabotaging the talks.
Pointing to current Belgian energy supplies to France, where several nuclear plants have been taken offline, the premier insisted there was no threat to future energy supplies.
Complex talks including the federal government, generator Engie, watchdog FANC and network operator Elia should be completed by the start of 2023 Mr De Croo told lawmakers.