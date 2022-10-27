“It was always my dream to teach at a Flemish school” says Francophone teacher

Starting this school year Francophones are operating a shorter summer holiday and two-week half term and Christmas breaks.

Catherine, a Dutch and English teacher, has volunteered to teach at the Sint-Norbertus School in Duffel during the first free week of her extended half term break.

“It’s always been my dream to teach in a Flemish school. Thanks to the new Francophone school calendar this is now possible”.

Initially Catherine came to observe and provide support, but now she has stepped into the shoes of a French teacher, who is off ill. The Flemish school welcomes Catherine’s initiative.

“We are honoured she has decided to sacrifice her holiday to learn something new at our school!” says head Charlot Hellin. “One of our teachers fell ill and now somebody whose mother tongue is French is able to teach these lessons. We hope this is but the start of an exchange programme between the two schools. It’s been an inspiring experience for both parties”.