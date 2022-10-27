Archbishop Athenagoras meets King Charles

Archbishop Athenagoras hails from Eeklo in East Flanders and met with King Charles at Buckingham Palace together with the Patriarch of the Church of Constantinople.

The Belgian archbishop says King Charles has great affinity with the Orthodox faith as his father, Prince Philip, was an orthodox Christian. “He wasn’t allowed to celebrate his faith in public but remained a member of the Orthodox Church till the end of his days”.

Archbishop Athenagoras spoke with King Charles for ten minutes after the patriarch had enjoyed a private audience.

“We didn’t get much time to exchange ideas but we did discuss what we want to take with us to Mount Athos”.

On the way in the Orthodox clerics caught a glimpse of the new UK PM, Rishi Sunak. There were no tea and scones for the visitors, but they thoroughly enjoyed their meeting: “There’s more than enough food and drink to be had in London” Archbishop Athenagoras quipped.