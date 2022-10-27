Luxair launches Antwerp-London City flight
Luxair has announced it will operate flights from Antwerp Deurne Airport to London City starting mid-January. Four flights a week are planned in each direction. The metropolis has been without a direct air link to the English capital for two years now.
Starting March the number of weekly flights will rise to 5.
The company hopes to carry both business travellers and holidaymakers. “A connection to London is a priority” says Antwerp Airport’s CEI Eric Dumas. “It’s an iconic route. We’ve had a fast connection to and from the UK for a quarter of a century. In recent years Air Antwerp, VLM and CityJet have all tried to make the route profitable but pulled the plug on the service after a while.