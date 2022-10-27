Luxair launches Antwerp-London City flight

Starting March the number of weekly flights will rise to 5.

The company hopes to carry both business travellers and holidaymakers. “A connection to London is a priority” says Antwerp Airport’s CEI Eric Dumas. “It’s an iconic route. We’ve had a fast connection to and from the UK for a quarter of a century. In recent years Air Antwerp, VLM and CityJet have all tried to make the route profitable but pulled the plug on the service after a while.