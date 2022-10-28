Coronavirus figures continue to fall

During the week from 18 to 24 October an average of 1,599 positive PCR test results were recorded in Belgium each day. This is down 37% on the previous week. However, this figure is an underestimate of the true number of people infected with coronavirus as not everyone takes a PCR test after having tested positive using a self-test.

Between 18 and 24 October 24% fewer PCR tests for coronavirus were carried out than during the previous week. Of those tested 19.7% tested positive for coronavirus.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.80. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 80 others.