Ghent pastry chef included in the list of the best chocolatiers in the world

On Friday Marijn Coertjens put a plaque showing that he is now officially one of the world’s top 100 chocolatiers into place on the façade of his shop in Ghent. The plaque comes from Relais Desserts, a kind of “Michelin guide” for the world’s pastry chefs and chocolatiers. The honour of receiving and being allowed to display the plaque is reserved for just 100 chocolatiers and pastry chefs worldwide.

Marijn Coertjens has become the 4th Belgian to be included on Relais Desserts’ list. The other Belgians on the list are Marc Ducobu, Del Rey and Darcis.

Speaking in an interview with VRT Radio 2 East Flanders Marijn Coertjens said “It’s like my life's work has been rewarded. This honor comes after 20 years of learning the craft and working on the business.”

During its inspections Relais Desserts pays attention to every detail. “They look at what you have accomplished in the past, but also at the business now. They go through everything with a fine toothcomb”.