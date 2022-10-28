Ghent pastry chef included in the list of the best chocolatiers in the world
Relais Desserts, an international association that honors the crème de la crème of the world’s pastry chefs, has included Marijn Coertjens from Ghent on its list of the best chocolatiers in the world. Just 100 chocolatiers in the whole are included on the list.
On Friday Marijn Coertjens put a plaque showing that he is now officially one of the world’s top 100 chocolatiers into place on the façade of his shop in Ghent. The plaque comes from Relais Desserts, a kind of “Michelin guide” for the world’s pastry chefs and chocolatiers. The honour of receiving and being allowed to display the plaque is reserved for just 100 chocolatiers and pastry chefs worldwide.
Marijn Coertjens has become the 4th Belgian to be included on Relais Desserts’ list. The other Belgians on the list are Marc Ducobu, Del Rey and Darcis.
Speaking in an interview with VRT Radio 2 East Flanders Marijn Coertjens said “It’s like my life's work has been rewarded. This honor comes after 20 years of learning the craft and working on the business.”
During its inspections Relais Desserts pays attention to every detail. “They look at what you have accomplished in the past, but also at the business now. They go through everything with a fine toothcomb”.
Ambitious pastry chef
Marijn Coertjens already an impressive record as a pastry chef. “I have already competed in Belgian and world championships and won awards. Moreover, I have also worked in Japan.” He has also worked hard in his business in Ghent, “and I've lost a lot of sleep while doing so. I owe this honour to my passion and drive for the excellence and that is what Relais Desserts stands for.”
However, receiving the honour doesn’t mean that Marijn Coertjens has reached his ultimate goal. He remains committed and is looking forward to the future. “Standing still is going backwards. A business has to evolve. We will see where it all ends, for now we are working on a project in Japan. But we won’t be making any hasty decisions", Marijn Coertjens told the VRT.