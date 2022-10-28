Inflation in October tops 12%

High energy prices remain a major contributory factor in fuelling inflation. The peak in wholesale gas prices back in August has now filtered through to domestic gas bills. Compared with a year ago we are currently paying 126.5% more for our gas. Meanwhile, the price of electricity is up by 84.7%. The increase in energy prices accounts for 6 percentage points of the 12.27% inflation rate.

The price of food has also increased significantly during the past year. Since October 2021 the price of food in Belgium has increased by 13%. Bread, meat, dairy products, and vegetables are among the foodstuffs that have significantly increased in price.