Parliament scraps requirement to provide your employer with a sick note for one day’s illness

Many employers have expressed concern that the new measures will lead to more people taking sick leave. But will the scrapping of the requirement to provide a sick note for one day’s sick leave not lead to more people being off work with the so-called “Monday morning flu”?

Mr Vermeir told VRT news that it is true that there are slightly more people that call in sick on Monday’s than on other days of the week. However, it is not clear whether people do this because they want to extend their weekend as on Friday’s the number of people reporting sick is no higher than on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. Mr Vermeir added that companies that have already relaxed the rules on sick notes have not seen any dramatic increase in sick leave.

Although the requirement to provide a sick note for one day’s sick leave is to be scrapped for most sometime next month an employer will still be able to demand that the employee telephones to explain why they are absent.