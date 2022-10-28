Temperatures to reach 23°C, mild spell will continue until Tuesday
The first weekend of the half term school holidays in Flanders will bring with it fine weather and unseasonably warm temperatures. The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) forecasts that temperatures will reach as high as 23°C at some locations today (Friday). This is very mild indeed for what is the last week of October.
Friday will see the sun often shielded by high cloud. It will remain dry, and temperatures will reach 19°C in the Ardennes and 23°C at some locations in the Kempen area in Antwerp and Limburg provinces. Winds will be mainly moderate.
Friday evening will be dry with high cloud. During the night cloud will increase and there could be some light showers in some areas, particularly in the northwest. Once again it will be a mild night with temperatures falling no lower than 10°C in the Ardennes and 15°C in central areas. Winds will bed slight.
Saturday and Sunday
Saturday will start off cloudy with the occasional spot of rain here and there, particularly in the northwest. Sunny periods will lengthen as the day goes on. Temperatures will be very mild for the time of year topping 19°C on the High Fens and even 24°C in Limburg Province and the area around Liège.
Sunday will start of sunny with some medium to high cloud. In the afternoon there could be the occasional shower in the west as cloud increases. Temperatures will reach between 17°C and 22°C. Winds will be moderate.
Early next week
Monday will see clear spells interspersed with cloud. There could be showers at some locations. However, it will remain dry in most areas. The chance of rain will increase as we move towards Monday evening. It will remain very mild with temperatures reaching 15°C on the high Fens and 20°C in the Kempen. Winds will be moderate.
Tuesday will be mainly dry will regular prolonged clear spells. Maximum temperatures will range between 13°C and 18°C. Winds will be slight to moderate.
On Wednesday and Thursday there will be more cloud with periods of rain. Temperatures will reach 10°C or 11°C in the Ardennes and 15°C in central areas. Winds will be moderate to quite strong.