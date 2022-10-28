Temperatures to reach 23°C, mild spell will continue until Tuesday

Friday will see the sun often shielded by high cloud. It will remain dry, and temperatures will reach 19°C in the Ardennes and 23°C at some locations in the Kempen area in Antwerp and Limburg provinces. Winds will be mainly moderate.

Friday evening will be dry with high cloud. During the night cloud will increase and there could be some light showers in some areas, particularly in the northwest. Once again it will be a mild night with temperatures falling no lower than 10°C in the Ardennes and 15°C in central areas. Winds will bed slight.