Union do Belgium proud in Europa, draws for RSC Anderlecht and KAA Gent

A 0-2 victory against the Swedish side Malmö means that with one group stage match still to be played Union Saint-Gilloise are certain that they will go into the hat for the knock-out stage of this seasons Europa league as group winners.

Teddy Teuma opened the scoring for Union on 11 minutes. Lazare Amani made it 0-2 to Union 2 minutes before half time.

The result sees Union remain top of Group D with 13 points from 5 games. This is 4 points more than 2nd-placed Union Berlin. Union Saint-Gilloise will taken on Union Berlin in their final group stage game in Leuven (Flemish Brabant) next Thursday evening.