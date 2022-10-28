Union do Belgium proud in Europa, draws for RSC Anderlecht and KAA Gent
Three Belgian Clubs were in action in European competition on Thursday Evening. Last season’s Belgian League runners-up Union Saint-Gilloise enjoyed another victory in the group stage of the Europa League. Meanwhile, the two Belgian Clubs competing in the Conference League, RSC Anderlecht and KAA Gent both drew their respective games.
A 0-2 victory against the Swedish side Malmö means that with one group stage match still to be played Union Saint-Gilloise are certain that they will go into the hat for the knock-out stage of this seasons Europa league as group winners.
Teddy Teuma opened the scoring for Union on 11 minutes. Lazare Amani made it 0-2 to Union 2 minutes before half time.
The result sees Union remain top of Group D with 13 points from 5 games. This is 4 points more than 2nd-placed Union Berlin. Union Saint-Gilloise will taken on Union Berlin in their final group stage game in Leuven (Flemish Brabant) next Thursday evening.
Two draws in the Conference League
KAA Gent returned from Dublin with just 1 point after a poor performance by the Buffaloes resulted in a 1-1 draw against Shamrock Rovers. Rory Gaffney put the Irish side 1-up on 4 minutes. It wasn’t until 75 minutes that KAA Gent managed to equalise though Hyun-soek Hung.
Thanks to Djurgardens' 2-3 win away at Molde. KAA Gent still have a chance of qualification if they beat Molde in their final group stage match in Ghent next Thursday. KAA Gent are currently 3rd in their group with 5 points from 5 games. Molde are 2nd with 7 points. The top 2 clubs go through to the next round.
It was another evening of disappointment for RSC Anderlecht. The Brussels club twice threw away a 1-goal advantage to draw 2-2 at home against the Romanian side FCSB.
Yari Verschaeren opened the scoring for Anderlecht on 39 minutes. Andrea Compagno put FCSB level on 61 minutes with Jan Vertonghen putting Anderlecht 2-1 up on 76 minutes. Hopes of a much-needed victory were dashed though when Dawa equalized for the Romanians on 83 minutes. The Anderlecht team were booed off the pitch by their own fans at the end of the game.
RSC Anderlecht can still qualify for the next round though if they win their final group stage game away at Silkeborg IF next Thursday. RSC Anderlecht are currently 3rd in their group with 5 points from 5 games. Silkeborg IF are second and have 6 points.