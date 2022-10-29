"A heatwave in autumn": new temperature record for Belgium recorded on Friday

Yesterday was the warmest 28 October since records began in 1892. The temperature in the Met Office's main measuring station in Ukkel climbed to 22.4 degrees Celsius, largely breaking the previous mark of 20.2 Celsius from 1913.

"40 percent of all our day records were set in this century, while we are only 22 years far. This is no coincidence, it is due to climate change", says the VRT's weather presenter Frank Deboosere.

Climate pundit Nicole van Lipzig (KU Leuven) calls the present situation, with continuing hot temperatures, exceptional. "We are 9 degrees above normal values for this time of year (we would normally be entitled to 13 Celsius maximum at the end of October). In fact, we are having a heatwave in the middle of autumn. This is caused by hot air from the south, but it is also a result of climate change."

Natural ecosystems are getting confused. It has an impact on us, on our economy, on our health, but also on our planet and the animals, warns van Lipzig.