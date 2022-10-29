Another day, another temperature record: Belgium has latest summer's day in history

Ukkel hosts the mean measuring station of the Belgian Met Office (KMI) which is used as the standard reference for Belgium. Shortly after 2 p.m. the temperature had climbed to 25.1 degrees Celsius - it would later reach 25.5 degrees Celsius.

The Belgian weather presenter Frank Deboosere wrote on Twitter that "never before did we have a summer's day so late in the season. We are 29 October 2022. The previous marks were 16 October 2017 and 16 October 2018."

Deboosere adds that "while this century is only 22 years old, it accounts for 40 percent of all the heat records already. At the same time, the historic lows go back to the end of the 19th and the beginning of the 20th century. This is not a coincidence. It is a clear sign of global warming."

Yesterday had also seen a day record for 28 October with 22.4 degrees Celsius.