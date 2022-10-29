Femicide to receive a special label in Belgian penal law in a first for Europe

Key ministers adopted the Sarah Schlitz' proposal yesterday under the hashtag #StopFeminicide. The framework will provide the right tools to protect victims better and to get an overall view on how widespread this problem is.

The Belgian decision is a first in Europe. The police and judicial authorities will be able to use the label on the field. It will be used when the murder of a woman is considered as a gender-based hate crime.

"This is very important," says Liesbet Stevens of the Institute for Gender Equality. She explains this will help to assess risk factors, e.g. in cases of partner violence. It will enable tracking and boost protection of possible victims.

In 2022, at least 18 women have been murdered because they were female, but this number is considered to be an underestimation.