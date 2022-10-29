League leaders KRC Genk extend winning streak to 8 despite being reduced to 10 men

It was a special game for new Genk coach Wouter Vrancken , who left KV Mechelen last summer. Genk climbed ahead but Mechelen equalised relatively fast with a thundering shot from midfielder Rob Schoofs.

KV Mechelen were in dire straits a couple of weeks ago, but a change of coach did them well. Former club player Steven Defour posted two victories in his first two games with "Malinwa", two confidence boosters for the yellow-reds. Mechelen missed the chance to climb ahead before the break, with Genk striking back in the second half: 2-1. But then Genk midfielder Bilal el Khannous was sent off with two yellow cards.

Genk had to work hard to stay alive, but they did. What's more, they added a third one in extra time, 3-1. Genk have a 7-point bonus on Antwerp for the moment, after posting their 8th successive victory in the domestice league, a club record.