No trains between Bruges and Ostend for a whole week

The Belgian Rail company NMBS has set up an alternative bus service for day trippers and commuters. The disruption will last for a whole week and comes at a bad moment, as the excellent weather is continuing during the start of the autumn school holidays.

There were long queues outside Bruges station for travellers wanting to continue to Ostend, but in the end there were enough buses to take everybody to the final destination.

The NMBS adds that travellers can also take the train to Blankenberge instead.