"9 percent price hike for train tickets is the wrong signal", says travellers' organisation TreinTramBus

The NMBS adapts its prices each year in February. Because of the inflation and the high electricity price, tickets will become 8.73 percent more expensive on average. Season tickets for commuters or students will cost 9.73 percent extra on average.

TreinTramBus spokesman Peter Meukens regrets the decision. "On the one hand we understand that if a company has extra costs worth 200 million, the bills have to be paid. But in times of real climate problems, which call to find alternatives for the car, this price hike for train tickets is not a good idea."

Mobility Minister Georges Gilkinet (Francophone greens) is also unhappy with the decision. The federal government is considering to drop the 6 percent VAT on rail tickets, to help.

Meukens gives the idea thumbs up: "If you look at what the government is doing to keep petrol and diesel prices under control, you see that this effort is 15 to 20 times more expensive than the scrapping of the 6 percent VAT on rail tickets. If you continue to support car users and increase rail prices at the same time, then people will not be triggered to make a shift to the sustainable transport. This is a pity. The different governments in Belgium like to talk about a "modal shift" but people will not be motivated if they get the message: "If you make the shift, you will pay more"."