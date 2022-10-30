Iedereen Klassiek: fashion show through the streets of Bruges, or a special dance event (VIDEO)

The 9th edition attracted over 10,000 people, newcomers and classical music lovers alike. Foreign tourists were in for an extra in Bruges and saw how the big market square had members of the public volunteering to take part in particular dance moves as Vivaldi was playing.

Others were surprised to see the main shopping streets packed with people as an alternative fashion show was held; women with umbrellas were accompanied by a special dancer on high legs. "Lovely weather and many people of all kinds. A heyday for classical music," Klara boss Chantal Pattyn beamed.

Other events were held inside, in the main concert building for instance. All indoor events had been sold out long before.

Watch the video here: