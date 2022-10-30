VRT sends MNM presenter packing after "inappropriate behaviour"

MNM is the VRT's radio channel for youngsters. Synnave allegedly sent inappropriate photos and text messages to youngsters. The VRT received complaints and decided to act. "We take this kind of reports very seriously. (...) Wannes plays a key role at MNM and should lead by example. The complaints are such that he can no longer act as one of the figureheads of MNM", a statement by the VRT said.

Synnave worked for the VRT as a self-employed. He presented an afternoon programme on weekdays. In the past, he was the sidekick of the renowned Flemish radio presenter Peter Van de Veire for a while. He also worked on a musical, "Kamp Delta".