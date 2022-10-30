VRT sends MNM presenter packing after "inappropriate behaviour"
The Flemish public broadcaster VRT has decided to show MNM presenter Wannes Synnave (26) the door after reports of inappropriate behaviour. Synnave has apologised and says he will take a step back.
MNM is the VRT's radio channel for youngsters. Synnave allegedly sent inappropriate photos and text messages to youngsters. The VRT received complaints and decided to act. "We take this kind of reports very seriously. (...) Wannes plays a key role at MNM and should lead by example. The complaints are such that he can no longer act as one of the figureheads of MNM", a statement by the VRT said.
Synnave worked for the VRT as a self-employed. He presented an afternoon programme on weekdays. In the past, he was the sidekick of the renowned Flemish radio presenter Peter Van de Veire for a while. He also worked on a musical, "Kamp Delta".
Apologies
In an Instagram post, Synnave confirmed "there were reports about my behaviour, which was experienced as inappropriate. (...) These reports come as a surprise to me, as I always considered my contacts as confidential and with consent from both sides. I now realise this was not the case for everyone, and the impact on some was bigger than I had estimated."
Synnave apologised: "It was never my intention to hurt anybody or to act inappropriately. I am sorry if I did. I want to apologise to anyone who experienced my behaviour as inappropriate. I will take some time to think now and to improve. I hope to see you back soon."