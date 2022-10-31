Foodbank visits in Antwerp soar 20%
In Antwerp the number of people visiting foodbanks has surged twenty percent over the last six months. Many people are struggling and have started to visit the 17 foodbank outlets operated by the City of Antwerp. Social services too are advising people to visit the foodbanks. 900 people a week visit foodbank Stroboertje in Merksem (City of Antwerp). In all the foodbank provides help for 4,400 households.
Didier Van de Cauter: “Of course numbers have increased in recent weeks. There are the people who’ve arrived from Ukraine. There are people facing problems to pay electricity bills. They say they’re scared. One example: a guy told us he was making 1800 euros a month. He asked can I get a food parcel? Then I won’t be spending so much in the shops because I need to pay my electricity soon. If I can’t pay, I might get cut off”.