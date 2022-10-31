Foodbank visits in Antwerp soar 20%

Didier Van de Cauter: “Of course numbers have increased in recent weeks. There are the people who’ve arrived from Ukraine. There are people facing problems to pay electricity bills. They say they’re scared. One example: a guy told us he was making 1800 euros a month. He asked can I get a food parcel? Then I won’t be spending so much in the shops because I need to pay my electricity soon. If I can’t pay, I might get cut off”.