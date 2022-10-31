Flanders issues 100th lift heritage certificate

Owners with properties with lifts are bound to comply with safety regulations. Special recommendations apply to historical lifts. To carry out safety work and preserve the building’s heritage a special certificate is needed. “It’s perfectly possible to preserve heritage and carry out safety work in a lift” says Minister Diependaele. “Lifts are the only type of heritage that isn’t protected but the certificates prove the lifts possess heritage value.

“La Pépinière”dates from 1929. “The lift is a jewel” says heritage consultant Frank Becuwe. There are two lifts. The service lift is more modest, but the main lift is highly decorated. There’s fantastic craftsmanship in the wrought ironwork and the joinery. The lift has concertina doors and the cage possesses a splendid control panel. The whole is finished off with tropical gold”.