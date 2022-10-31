More Antwerpians have ashes scattered on the Schelde

Undertakers across Flanders have noticed a decrease in the wish for a traditional funeral. “84% of Flemings wish to be cremated” says undertaker Benjamien Heiremans. “60% opt for an alternative location for their ashes to be scattered”.

The municipal ash delivery site “Memento Scaldis” is one of these alternatives. “It’s located on the De Gerlache Quay in southern Antwerp. It’s a platform on the quayside where a biological degradable urn is placed in a telescopic arm. In this way the urn can lowered into the waters of the River Schelde with or without the assistance of a ship” says Benjamien.

The location was created five years ago after more and more Antwerpians indicated they wanted their ashes scattered on the River Schelde. Scattering human ashes in public isn’t permitted without a licence.