New style weapons and armour room opens at Army Museum

“The room was first established 35 years ago. Its reopening means we can once again exhibit many of our top pieces that hadn’t been on show for several years” explains Nand Cremers, the curator of this collection. “Moreover, the reopening also improves the flow of visitors through the museum”.

The unique collection includes weapons and armour dating from the 5th to the 18th centuries. Exhibits are displayed both thematically and chronologically and include displays of armour used on horses and elephants. Women at war is another theme, while another display sheds light on fashion developments in armour.

Displays involving medieval weapons, dancers and a smithy were staged to mark the reopening. Re-enactors allowed visitors to familiarise themselves with various aspects of life through the centuries.

Children were able to try their hand at archery and sword-fighting. There was also a workshop where coins could be minted and chains produced.