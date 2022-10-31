VRT’s Klara brings 10,000 to Bruges for classical music fiesta

Concerts were staged across the city. Some were free. For others a ticket was required and most pay events had been sold out well in advance.

The Brussels Philharmonic performed symphonic music, while there was also a ground-breaking West Flemish interpretation of Mozart by Wannes Cappelle of the band Het Zesde Metaal. Everybody could enjoy dancing to the music of Vivaldi on Bruges market square.

Even in shopping streets you encountered classical music.

“It was top day” said Klara’s Chantal Pattyn. “Beautiful weather as well as so much enthusiasm for classical music of all types and forms”.