Beware of fines for parking in front of your own garage

Parking a car on your drive for a short period of time is permitted, but a nuisance fine for parking in front of your own garage can follow if you don’t stick to the letter of the law. Under article 25.1 paragraph 3 of the traffic code you can only park in front of a garage if the car’s numberplate is clearly visible on the garage door or the drive.

The man from Grimbergen now expects to receive a nuisance fine soon. He says no police officer or community watch official raised the matter with him before notification was served.

The local mobility alderman, Philip Roosen (nationalist) , explains community watch officials are allowed to issue fines, but that should only happen when there is a serious offence or when people refuse to take heed. Their first duty is to enhance public awareness says the alderman. Mr Roosen adds that vehicles parked in front of people’s own garages are not seen as a priority but that the law is the law.