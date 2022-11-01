Few Belgian tomatoes and strawberries this winter

Don’t worry. There should be any threat to supplies, but most of the tomatoes in Flemish stores will be imported from Morocco and Spain in coming months.

“If you want to grow strawberries or tomatoes in Belgium now, you will need heating and lighting and that will result in a hefty energy bill” explains auction director Hans Vanderhallen. He expects production to slump to no more than 15%.

“It’s a shame” says Vanderhallen “because in recent years cultivation during the winter months expanded”.

Rising energy prices, but also higher production costs make it no longer profitable. Passing on the higher costs to the consumer is an option but says Vanderhallen “in a time of crisis this is not a safe thing to do, because there are cheaper alternatives on the market”.

The auction director expects production to shift to the spring of next year.

“We will probably see greater production of strawberries at this time, though a lot will depend on the weather. Any loss in production will be made good next spring when energy costs are lower. Vanderhallen also expects the production of cucumbers and paprikas to be delayed too.