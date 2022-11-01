Firefighter falls through roof as he attempts to rescue reveller

The incident happened at 5:20AM this morning.

The firefighter fell several metres into the building. Medical assistance and a second team of firefighters were brought in.

The member of the public that suffered the initial fall sustained injuries to his shoulder but is not critical.

The second team of firefighters experienced difficulty in freeing their colleague, but finally gained access to the building via a different entrance and were able to free him. The firefighter suffered a suspected fracture thigh. He was rushed to hospital and is now comfortable. Psychological support is available for colleagues who require any.