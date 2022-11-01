October 2022: “3 degrees hotter than usual”

Nine “spring days” with temperatures of 20°C or more were recorded during the past month. In an average October only 2.8 such days are usually recorded.

29 October was the latest summer day ever recorded in Ukkel. The temperature rose to 25.5°C.

October 2022 was also the third driest month of October in the past 30 years. 40.7mm of rainfall was recorded. This compares with average rainfall for October of 97.8mm.

The sun shone 132 hours and 33 minutes. The average for October is 112 hours and 38 minutes. There were 7 thundery days compared to the October average of 6.3 thundery days.