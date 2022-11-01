Two arrested as Antwerp police find explosives in Dutch car
Police in the Antwerp district of Deurne intercepted a suspect vehicle last night. Their suspicions proved not to be unfounded because on closer examination explosives were discovered in the car.
It was late on Monday night that a vehicle with Dutch numberplates attracted the suspicions of local police. As explosives were found the army bomb squad was called in. The two people in the car were arrested. The police investigation is ongoing.
It isn’t the first time police discover explosives in a vehicle in or round Antwerp. Often such cases are linked to the settling of accounts among drug traffickers. Several Dutch nationals have been held in recent weeks suspected of involvement in attacks linked to drug gangs.