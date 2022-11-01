Who qualifies for the basic energy packet and how much is it worth?

The packet is the government’s attempt to cushion the blow of rising energy prices for people on low and medium income. The grant will be awarded to consumers on a variable contract or who signed a fixed contract after 1 October 2022. People on social tariff – the lowest energy price for people on low income – will not receive the grant.

Consumers will receive a 135-euro monthly grant to compensate for higher gas prices in November and December. The grant for electricity over the same period is 61 euros a month. People who only use electricity will only receive the 122-euro grant. The 270-euro grant will only be awarded to people who use gas.

The government is providing energy companies with the necessary data to allow them to pass on the grants. Depending on your situation and energy company the grant will be deducted from your bill or will be paid out. Most people should expect to see the grant on their December bill when the full amount will be in play.

A similar grant is planned for the first three months of 2023 but the legislation still needs to go through parliament.

The grant should be awarded automatically. The federal economy ministry is urging people to check the grant is paid correctly and ensure your energy company possesses the correct data. People who fail to receive the grant automatically will be able to apply starting 23 January 2023.