“Let fallen leaves lie” says City of Mechelen

The City of Mechelen intends to lead by example and leave fallen leaves where they fall in parks and other green areas. Municipal workers will blow leaves towards green areas to create an even thicker layer!

“In this way you create a thicker layer of humus and you make trees healthier” says Pincen.

Residents still have to clear the pavement in front of their house but are being encouraged to let leaves lie in gardens.

“Our teams will continue to clear squares, cycle paths and pavements” insists Pincen “to ensure everything remains accessible”.

The city authorities plan to keep an eye on the sewerage system too and clear dead leaves from access points to drains. Such points are cleaned twice a year to prevent flooding.

The City of Mechelen has placed 250 leaf baskets at the disposal of citizens who still wish to remove fallen leaves.