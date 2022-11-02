Antwerpian confronts motorist driving his own stolen car

When he noticed his car was stolen, Leonard took his bike to ride to the Oudaan police station. At traffic lights on the way he suddenly noticed his car waiting for green on the opposite side of the road.

Leonard immediately ran over to his car and confronted the driver: “The guy was a large, balding bodybuilder type wearing a green singlet. He was gobsmacked when I told him that was my car. He didn’t say a word. Possibly because I’m quite a big guy myself!”

While this was happening a police van passed by . “I told the officers that was my car and that I didn’t know the guy who was driving it. ‘Handcuff him’ I said. At first the officers wouldn’t believe me. Fortunately, I had the car’s documents on me. I always keep them in a briefcase I always have with me”.

The police handcuffed the bodybuilder and returned Leonard’s keys. “The keys were stolen a month ago. They show the brand. I’ll bet this guy walked through half of Antwerp trying the keys till he found my car”.