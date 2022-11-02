Energy costs: 1,000 workers face temporary unemployment at QuickStep producer

High energy costs are forcing several companies to lower production. The situation is also affecting Unilin that produces QuickStep floors.

“Our energy costs have increased threefold” says Sander Laridon. “The price of raw materials linked to energy have risen too. The wood price has trebled. The price of chemicals like ammonia, melamine and urea has also shot up”.

Demand has also fallen. Demand for laminate, vinyl and parquet floors had dropped up to 30%. As a result of higher energy costs people are restricting purchases only to products that are strictly necessary. Alas, this doesn’t include new floors or renovation work” says Laridon.

“During the three weeks that production is at a standstill employees will have to rely on the temporary unemployment system. We want to plan this system as efficiently as possible. We are planning the production breaks at times that are handy for employees i.e. during the holidays. It means we can turn everything off and save energy” concludes Laridon.