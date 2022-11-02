European Court urges Belgium to provide asylum seeker accommodation

The case centres on a Guinean asylum seeker, who arrived in Belgium on 12 July 2022. He registered as an asylum seeker three days later but neither board nor lodging were provided. Under Belgian law Belgium is provided to do so. On 22 July a Brussels labour court convicted the asylum agency Fedasil and requested the asylum seeker be accommodated in a reception centre, hotel or other suitable accommodation. As there was no response the asylum seeker took the matter to the European Court.

The European Court is now urging Belgium to implement the decision of the Brussels labour court and to provide accommodation and support.